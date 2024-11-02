PM Modi Gears Up for High-Stakes Maharashtra Assembly Polls with Rally Blitz

As the Maharashtra assembly election campaign intensifies, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to take center stage with a series of rallies between November 8 and 14, aiming to bolster support for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies.

BJP President of Maharashtra, Chandrashekhar Bawankule, confirmed the Prime Minister's likely rally schedule, which includes key locations such as Dhule, Nashik, Akola, and Nanded. The campaign trail will also see significant actions from other top BJP figures, including Home Minister Amit Shah, who is scheduled for approximately 20 rallies, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, with around 22.

The BJP's campaign will focus on promoting the welfare schemes and achievements of the ruling Mahayuti government, emphasizing plans like the Ladli Behna Yojana and electricity relief for farmers. Meanwhile, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, composed of the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress, are also ramping up their electoral efforts across the 288 seats of the Maharashtra assembly.

(With inputs from agencies.)