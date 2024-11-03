Left Menu

Delhi Chokes Under 'Very Poor' AQI: Urgent Action Required

Delhi experiences a severe air pollution crisis, with AQI levels reaching 'very poor' categories, causing health concerns. The government plans to deploy 200 anti-smog guns to mitigate dust pollution. Residents face challenges as authorities strive to combat rising pollution levels through coordinated efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 10:17 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 10:17 IST
Visuals from India Gate (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning development, parts of Delhi were engulfed by a thin layer of smog on Sunday, resulting in the Air Quality Index (AQI) remaining in the 'very poor' category. Various areas within the capital recorded AQIs exceeding 350, sparking health concerns among residents. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi's AQI stood at 364 at 7 AM on Sunday.

By 7 AM, localities such as New Moti Bagh recorded an AQI of 352, RK Puram at 380, Vivek Vihar at 388, Dwarka Sector 8 at 385, and Lodhi Road at 330, all indicative of 'very poor' air quality levels. Nehru Nagar and Anand Vihar saw AQIs soar into the 'severe' category, with readings of 431 and 427, respectively. Burari reported a 'very poor' AQI of 385, highlighting the pressing health risks from air pollution.

Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced the deployment of 200 mobile anti-smog guns across the city to curb dust pollution. Gopal Rai stated that the Delhi government is actively working to combat rising pollution through measures addressing dust, vehicle pollution, and biomass burning. Data from SAFAR showed the AQI at 296 on Saturday morning, while other areas like Anand Vihar also faced alarming 'very poor' air quality levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

