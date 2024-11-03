Left Menu

PM Modi and Home Minister Shah Extend Warm Wishes on Bhai Dooj

On Bhai Dooj, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah extended heartfelt greetings to the nation, emphasizing the festival's significance in strengthening sibling bonds. This auspicious day, marked by rituals and gift exchanges, celebrates the deep affection between brothers and sisters across various regions of India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of Bhai Dooj, offered heartfelt greetings to the nation, expressing hopes that the festival will further strengthen the bond of affection between brothers and sisters. In a message posted on X, the Prime Minister wished the country a 'very Happy Bhai Dooj.'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also conveyed his best wishes on this auspicious day, emphasizing the festival's essence of love, dedication, and happiness. Shah took to X to express his desire that Bhai Dooj brings immense joy to the lives of all citizens.

Bhai Dooj, celebrated across India, symbolizes the cherished bond between siblings. On this day, sisters perform rituals to pray for their brothers' well-being, highlighted by the application of 'Tika' on foreheads. The festival, known by different names in North India and regions like Maharashtra and Bengal, celebrates age-old traditions and sibling bonds.

In Southern India, particularly in Karnataka and Telangana, the festival is celebrated as Yama Dwitiya, inspired by the mythological story of Goddess Yamuna and her brother, Yamraj. The day involves sisters performing rituals and brothers reciprocating with gifts and vows of protection.

While similar to Raksha Bandhan, Bhai Dooj involves different customs and holds equal cultural and familial significance. The festival, rooted in ancient Hindu scriptures, is a testament to the eternal love between siblings, with tales of Lord Krishna and Yamraj adding to its richness.

