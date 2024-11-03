Kerala FIR Against Minister Sparks Political Storm

Kerala Police have filed an FIR against Union Minister Suresh Gopi, accusing him of illegitimately using an ambulance to arrive at the Thrissur Pooram festival. The complaint, initiated by CPI district leader Sumesh KP, led to charges under IPC Section 279 and several Motor Vehicle Act provisions.

The allegations suggest that Gopi utilized the ambulance on a day when the Thrissur Pooram was reportedly disrupted, with opposition parties, including the Congress-led UDF, claiming it was to benefit Gopi, who was a BJP candidate.

The incident has ignited political tensions, as the opposition accuses police of intervening in the festival. Meanwhile, Gopi has called for a CBI investigation to counter accusations regarding his alleged use of the ambulance, maintaining he arrived in a private vehicle. Gopi retracted his request after later claiming he was injured and required the ambulance following an attack on his car.

(With inputs from agencies.)