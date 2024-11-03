Left Menu

Kerala FIR Against Minister Sparks Political Storm

Union Minister Suresh Gopi faces an FIR for allegedly misusing an ambulance at the Thrissur Pooram festival. The case, which has stirred political controversy, was lodged on a CPI leader's complaint. Gopi demands a CBI probe, alleging police intervention in the festival's disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 12:25 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 12:25 IST
Kerala FIR Against Minister Sparks Political Storm
Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi (File Photo/@TheSureshGopi). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala Police have filed an FIR against Union Minister Suresh Gopi, accusing him of illegitimately using an ambulance to arrive at the Thrissur Pooram festival. The complaint, initiated by CPI district leader Sumesh KP, led to charges under IPC Section 279 and several Motor Vehicle Act provisions.

The allegations suggest that Gopi utilized the ambulance on a day when the Thrissur Pooram was reportedly disrupted, with opposition parties, including the Congress-led UDF, claiming it was to benefit Gopi, who was a BJP candidate.

The incident has ignited political tensions, as the opposition accuses police of intervening in the festival. Meanwhile, Gopi has called for a CBI investigation to counter accusations regarding his alleged use of the ambulance, maintaining he arrived in a private vehicle. Gopi retracted his request after later claiming he was injured and required the ambulance following an attack on his car.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Independent Validation for Sustainable Development: A World Bank Evaluation Guide

Rising Remittances and Tourism Propel Nepal's Economy, But Debt Costs Loom

Towards Sustainable Wealth: Why Water Valuation Matters in National Accounting

Managing E-Waste in Off-Grid Solar: A Circular Economy Approach for Lasting Impact

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024