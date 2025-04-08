Left Menu

Delay in Ambulance Response Leads to Tragic Death at MLA Hostel

A 65-year-old man died en route to a hospital after reportedly facing delays in ambulance response at the MLA hostel in Mumbai. Despite repeated calls, the ambulance did not arrive on time, prompting the police to transport him, but he was declared dead on arrival.

Delay in Ambulance Response Leads to Tragic Death at MLA Hostel
A tragic incident unfolded at the MLA hostel in south Mumbai, where a 65-year-old man fell critically ill and later died. According to police reports, the man experienced a delay in ambulance services despite repeated calls for urgency.

Chandrakant Dhotre, staying at the hostel for work at the Mantralaya, was put up in a room allocated to BJP MLA Vijay Deshmukh. Late Monday night, Dhotre complained of severe health issues, prompting immediate concern and action from the premises' staff and security.

With no ambulance arriving, the Mumbai Police Control Room intervened, transporting Dhotre to G T Hospital in a police vehicle. Unfortunately, he was declared dead upon arrival. Authorities have launched a probe into the delayed ambulance response, raising questions over emergency service efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

