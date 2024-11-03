Uttar Pradesh Congress Removes Baghpat District President Amid Allegations

In a decisive move, Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai has ousted Yunus Chaudhary, the former Baghpat district president, following the surfacing of allegations concerning an 'objectionable video'. The party's order, signed by Ajay Rai, indicates that these allegations have considerably marred the party's reputation, leading to Chaudhary's immediate removal.

The official party statement explicitly noted that the allegations have tainted the Congress' image under Chaudhary's leadership, warranting his immediate dismissal from the district presidency. This drastic action underscores the seriousness with which the party views such allegations, particularly when public image is at stake.

Ajay Rai communicated to ANI that Chaudhary has been allotted a 24-hour window to formally address the allegations. Failure to provide a satisfactory response will prompt further actions, Rai asserted, underscoring the Congress' robust stance against misconduct that could damage its public standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)