Alleged Russian Interference Sparks Concerns in Moldovan Elections

Moldovan authorities have raised alarms over what they describe as 'massive interference' by Russia in the forthcoming presidential runoff, set to occur this Sunday. This significant allegation was made by Stanislav Secrieru, the incumbent president's national security advisor.

Secrieru took to the social media platform X to express his concerns, highlighting an effort he believes has the potential to drastically distort the election results. The statement has thrown a spotlight on the integrity of the electoral process.

The concerns over foreign influence have now become a pivotal issue in the nation's political discourse, adding tension to an already heated presidential race.

(With inputs from agencies.)