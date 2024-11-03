Diwali Delight: Rs 25,000 Gift for Balika Ashram Inmates

In a heartwarming gesture, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited the Balika Ashram in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, announcing a Diwali gift of Rs 25,000 for each child. The state government is committed to the welfare of orphans, and the chief minister pledged continued support for their well-being and education.

During his visit, Sukhu interacted with the girls, encouraging them to focus on their education and strive for success. He assured them that the state would provide all necessary support to ensure their future prosperity. Himachal Pradesh is pioneering laws dedicated to the rights and welfare of orphaned children.

To maintain this commitment, Sukhu instructed the deputy commissioner of Kinnaur to carry out regular inspections of the Ashram and immediately address any issues. The chief minister emphasized the government's role in safeguarding the well-being of these 'children of the state.'

