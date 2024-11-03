Left Menu

Diwali Delight: Rs 25,000 Gift for Balika Ashram Inmates

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited Balika Ashram in Kinnaur, announcing a Diwali gift of Rs. 25,000 for each inmate. Emphasizing government responsibility for orphans, Sukhu highlighted efforts for their welfare, ensuring comprehensive support and education for a better future. He urged regular inspections for inmate welfare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 03-11-2024 17:58 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 17:58 IST
Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartwarming gesture, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited the Balika Ashram in Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district, announcing a Diwali gift of Rs 25,000 for each child. The state government is committed to the welfare of orphans, and the chief minister pledged continued support for their well-being and education.

During his visit, Sukhu interacted with the girls, encouraging them to focus on their education and strive for success. He assured them that the state would provide all necessary support to ensure their future prosperity. Himachal Pradesh is pioneering laws dedicated to the rights and welfare of orphaned children.

To maintain this commitment, Sukhu instructed the deputy commissioner of Kinnaur to carry out regular inspections of the Ashram and immediately address any issues. The chief minister emphasized the government's role in safeguarding the well-being of these 'children of the state.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

