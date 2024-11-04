Elections in Jharkhand: PM Modi Predicts BJP Victory

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is poised to visit Jharkhand, expressing a strong belief in the Bharatiya Janata Party's imminent victory in the forthcoming assembly elections. Modi announced his confidence on social media platform X, highlighting the support from the people of Jharkhand and the enthusiasm surrounding the democratic process.

The Prime Minister's visits to Garhwa and Chaibasa highlight a strategy to cement support, coming on the heels of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's release of BJP's manifesto. The document promises significant changes, such as implementing a Uniform Civil Code and addressing the contentious issue of infiltrators from Bangladesh.

Additionally, the manifesto outlines ambitious plans to return occupied lands to tribal communities and improve living conditions by offering housing and employment opportunities. With a focus on economic and social welfare, the party aims to secure the vote of farmers by promising higher procurement prices for paddy, ensuring prompt payments.

(With inputs from agencies.)