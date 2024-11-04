Stakeholders to Convene for Crucial Discussions on Waqf Amendment Bill

Jagdambika Pal, chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill, announced a series of pivotal meetings scheduled for November 4 and 5. These discussions will encompass a broad array of stakeholders, spanning from Islamic scholars to Supreme Court lawyers, to deliberate over proposed changes to the Waqf Board framework.

Pal highlighted the necessity of comprehensive dialogue, initiated when Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju tabled the resolution. The initiative aims to involve diverse voices, including minority organizations and notable bodies like Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, to ensure an inclusive understanding of the amendment bill.

The upcoming meetings, part of a sequence of consultations, will focus on input from various stakeholders, addressing past issues of corruption and mismanagement associated with the Waqf Act. The amendment bill seeks to enforce digitization, transparency, and legal actions against illegal property occupations.

