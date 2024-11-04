Left Menu

Stakeholders to Convene for Crucial Discussions on Waqf Amendment Bill

The Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill will hold significant meetings on November 4 and 5, led by Jagdambika Pal. The discussions aim to involve various stakeholders, including Islamic scholars and legal experts, to navigate comprehensive reforms and address issues of mismanagement and transparency.

Chairman of Joint Parliamentary Committee for Waqf Amendment Bill Jagdambika Pal (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jagdambika Pal, chairman of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Waqf Amendment Bill, announced a series of pivotal meetings scheduled for November 4 and 5. These discussions will encompass a broad array of stakeholders, spanning from Islamic scholars to Supreme Court lawyers, to deliberate over proposed changes to the Waqf Board framework.

Pal highlighted the necessity of comprehensive dialogue, initiated when Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju tabled the resolution. The initiative aims to involve diverse voices, including minority organizations and notable bodies like Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, to ensure an inclusive understanding of the amendment bill.

The upcoming meetings, part of a sequence of consultations, will focus on input from various stakeholders, addressing past issues of corruption and mismanagement associated with the Waqf Act. The amendment bill seeks to enforce digitization, transparency, and legal actions against illegal property occupations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

