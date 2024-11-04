BJP's Gopal Shetty Withdraws Candidature Amid Rebellion
Gopal Shetty, former BJP MP from Mumbai North, withdraws his independent candidacy for Maharashtra's Boriwali Assembly seat. Initially rebelling after BJP chose Sanjay Upadhyay over him, Shetty reaffirms loyalty to the party following discussions with Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis. State elections are scheduled for November 20.
On Monday, BJP leader Gopal Shetty announced his decision to withdraw as an independent candidate for Maharashtra's Boriwali Assembly seat. The former two-time MP from Mumbai North challenged the party's decision to field Sanjay Upadhyay by initially rebelling.
Earlier, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed confidence in reconciling with rebel leaders. 'They are our people, and it's our duty to make them understand,' Fadnavis stated, emphasizing unity within the party ranks despite any dissent.
With November 20 slated for the state assembly elections, Shetty's withdrawal, reaffirmed after talks with BJP's leadership, signals the party's aim for cohesion. Despite being denied a ticket for the 2024 general elections, Shetty underscored his allegiance to the BJP.
(With inputs from agencies.)
