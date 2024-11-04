Left Menu

Delhi Prepares 1000 Chhath Ghats as Political Tensions Rise

Delhi CM Atishi has overseen the preparation of over 1000 Chhath Puja ghats across the city, amid political disputes with the BJP. The festival, celebrated from November 5 to 8, has witnessed controversy as authorities allegedly hinder the celebrations. A public holiday is declared on November 7 for the festival.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi conducted a comprehensive review of Chhath Puja preparations at the ITO ghat on Monday, highlighting that over 1000 sites are being readied for the festival. She called on the BJP to refrain from politicizing Chhath Puja, as her ministers and MLAs inspect the Chhath ghats.

Chhath Puja, dedicated to the sun, is observed in several Indian states and abroad, and will be celebrated from November 5 to 8 this year. Meanwhile, MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj criticized the BJP for allegedly obstructing prayer offerings at certain sites in the capital.

In a heated political clash, Bhardwaj claimed, "Chirag Delhi Chhath Ghat has turned into a cantonment," questioning the BJP's actions amidst CRPF deployment. Earlier, CM Atishi alleged that the Delhi Development Authority, under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, is hindering the festival by closing gates, limiting Purvanchalis' participation.

The DDA is a statutory authority tied to the Government of India, and Atishi accused it of blocking access at Chhath Ghat in Greater Kailash. The Delhi government has declared November 7 as a public holiday, emphasizing the festival's significance for Delhi's residents.

Predominantly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal, Chhath Puja is an essential festival marked by rigorous fasting and rituals to honor the Sun God. The festival also sees widescale participation from women, serving as a respite from daily duties for many.

(With inputs from agencies.)

