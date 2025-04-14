Left Menu

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Honors Ambedkar's Legacy with Development Initiatives

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 19:38 IST
Dr BR Ambedkar
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta paid homage to Dr BR Ambedkar at multiple events, reiterating her administration's dedication to community welfare by following his principles. Gupta, alongside other notable leaders, such as BJP President JP Nadda, offered floral tributes to Ambedkar at Prerna Sthal and the Parliament premises.

The day was marked by the inauguration of four public parks in Ambedkar Colony, and Gupta laid the groundwork for a new road in her Shalimar Bagh constituency. She stressed the Delhi government's commitment to creating a robust, modern infrastructure, aiming to deliver superior facilities and a secure, accessible environment for all citizens.

Chief Minister Gupta further emphasized that top priorities include world-class roads, healthcare, educational institutions, transport services, and a clean environment. While honoring Ambedkar's legacy, Gupta envisions Delhi evolving into an empowered, self-reliant, inclusive capital, setting a national standard in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

