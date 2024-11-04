India to Lead Delegation at 10th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit in Brazil
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh will lead the Indian delegation at the 10th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit in Brasilia, Brazil. The summit will discuss key issues including fighting hunger and inequality, promoting sustainable development, and shaping global governance. The delegation includes prominent legislative figures.
India is set to prominently participate in the upcoming 10th G20 Parliamentary Speakers' Summit (P20) with Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh leading the delegation. The summit is scheduled for November 6-8 in Brasilia, Brazil.
The event will serve as a platform for G20 parliamentarians to engage in meaningful debates under the theme 'Parliaments for a Just World and a Sustainable Planet.' Discussions will focus on parliaments' contributions to addressing hunger, poverty, and inequality, promoting sustainable development, and shaping global governance for the 21st century.
Accompanying Singh are Rajya Sabha member Manoj Kumar Jha, Secretary-General of Rajya Sabha PC Mody, and Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh, among others. As a crucial component of the G20 framework, the P20 Engagement Group seeks to foster parliamentary contributions to international agreement implementations, further solidifying India's role as a key partner in the G20 initiative.
