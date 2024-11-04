Crystal Crop Protection Expands Seed Empire with I&B Seeds Acquisition
Crystal Crop Protection has acquired Bengaluru-based I&B Seeds to bolster its presence in India's vegetable and flower seed market. This deal marks the firm's fifth seed business acquisition, aiming to enhance farmers' incomes through high-quality seeds. The integration with I&B is expected within six months.
- Country:
- India
In a strategic move to strengthen its footprint in the seed industry, Crystal Crop Protection announced the acquisition of Bengaluru-based I&B Seeds. This step denotes Crystal Crop's fifth acquisition in the seeds business, designed to diversify its offerings in India's Rs 600 crore flower and vegetable seed market.
While the financial details of the deal remain undisclosed, Crystal's Managing Director Ankur Aggarwal confirmed the acquisition was internally funded and involved the buyout of major shareholders. This new addition is anticipated to contribute 30% to the company's Rs 400 crore seed operations.
Crystal Crop continues its acquisition spree, having previously assimilated portfolios from industry giants like Bayer and Kohinoor Seeds. The collaboration with I&B Seeds is intended to combine legacy strengths with Crystal's expansive resources and distribution prowess.
(With inputs from agencies.)
