Kavinder Gupta Addresses Surge in J&K Terror Attacks: Calls for Responsible Leadership
Former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta highlights local involvement and political responsibility in the recent surge of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. Meanwhile, officials respond to a grenade attack in Srinagar, emphasizing the need for security measures to ensure civilian safety amidst rising tensions.
Former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Kavinder Gupta, has addressed the recent increase in terror-related violence in the region, pointing to local involvement as a key factor.
In an interview, Gupta stressed the importance of recognizing local elements contributing to the unrest, accusing some political figures of inadvertently empowering terrorists with their statements.
A Sunday grenade attack in Srinagar injured 12 people, prompting responses from local officials urging security enhancements to mitigate further incidents.
