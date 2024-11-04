Kavinder Gupta Addresses Surge in J&K Terror Attacks: Calls for Responsible Leadership

Former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Kavinder Gupta, has addressed the recent increase in terror-related violence in the region, pointing to local involvement as a key factor.

In an interview, Gupta stressed the importance of recognizing local elements contributing to the unrest, accusing some political figures of inadvertently empowering terrorists with their statements.

A Sunday grenade attack in Srinagar injured 12 people, prompting responses from local officials urging security enhancements to mitigate further incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)