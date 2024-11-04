Uttarakhand Bus Tragedy: Over 35 Dead, Officials React Swiftly

Uttarakhand authorities have suspended Assistant Regional Transport Officers (ARTO) from Pauri and Almora following a horrific bus accident in Almora that resulted in over 35 fatalities. The bus, carrying around 50 passengers, tragically plunged into a gorge, prompting swift actions from both state and federal levels.

Rescue operations have been rapidly initiated, with the injured being airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh for treatment. Uttarakhand DGP Abhinav Kumar confirmed the casualties while stating that all relevant departments, including police and the SDRF, are actively involved in relief operations.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has cancelled his Delhi engagements to supervise the rescue efforts directly. He assured a magisterial inquiry, with responsibility being assigned to senior police officers to ascertain the accident's cause, while financial compensation is being provided to victims and their families.

Uttarakhand Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring such tragedies are avoided in the future. He announced financial aid for victims, while Chief Minister Dhami has been keeping tabs on the ongoing operations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and announced financial assistance from the PMNRF for affected families. He emphasized that the state government is actively managing the rescue and relief operations to mitigate the tragedy's impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)