Left Menu

Uttarakhand Bus Tragedy: Over 35 Dead, Officials React Swiftly

In Uttarakhand, a deadly bus accident has claimed over 35 lives after a bus fell into a gorge in Almora. Assistant regional transport officers were suspended, and top officials, including Chief Minister Dhami, have launched investigations and relief efforts while promising measures to prevent future accidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 16:38 IST
Uttarakhand Bus Tragedy: Over 35 Dead, Officials React Swiftly
Seriously injured being shifted to AIIMS Rishikesh following tragic bus accident in Almora, Uttarakhand (Photo/@pushkardhami). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand authorities have suspended Assistant Regional Transport Officers (ARTO) from Pauri and Almora following a horrific bus accident in Almora that resulted in over 35 fatalities. The bus, carrying around 50 passengers, tragically plunged into a gorge, prompting swift actions from both state and federal levels.

Rescue operations have been rapidly initiated, with the injured being airlifted to AIIMS Rishikesh for treatment. Uttarakhand DGP Abhinav Kumar confirmed the casualties while stating that all relevant departments, including police and the SDRF, are actively involved in relief operations.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has cancelled his Delhi engagements to supervise the rescue efforts directly. He assured a magisterial inquiry, with responsibility being assigned to senior police officers to ascertain the accident's cause, while financial compensation is being provided to victims and their families.

Uttarakhand Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat reiterated the government's commitment to ensuring such tragedies are avoided in the future. He announced financial aid for victims, while Chief Minister Dhami has been keeping tabs on the ongoing operations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences and announced financial assistance from the PMNRF for affected families. He emphasized that the state government is actively managing the rescue and relief operations to mitigate the tragedy's impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

Ukrainian Resistance: Holding Back Russia’s Most Powerful Offensive

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

Kamala Harris Surges Ahead in Iowa: A Shift in Voter Dynamics

 United States
3
Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

Kamala Harris' Surprise 'SNL' Appearance: A Pre-Election Game Changer

 Global
4
Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

Election Drama Unfolds: Kamala Harris' Surprise SNL Appearance

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024