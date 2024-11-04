Left Menu

Swami Chidanand Saraswati Calls for Unity Amidst Attack on Canada Hindu Temple

Swami Chidanand Saraswati urged Indians abroad not to forget their roots in the wake of a Hindu temple attack in Canada by pro-Khalistani extremists. He blamed a 'polluted mindset' for such violence and emphasized global unity, calling on Canadian authorities to protect places of worship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 17:13 IST
Swami Chidanand Saraswati Calls for Unity Amidst Attack on Canada Hindu Temple
Parmarth Niketan Ashram President, Swami Chidanand Saraswati (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a passionate appeal, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, President of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, called on Indians living abroad to maintain their connection to their homeland, following an attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. The assault, carried out by individuals carrying pro-Khalistani flags, has been attributed to a 'polluted mindset' by Saraswati.

The violence took place at the Hindu Sabha Mandir located on Gore Road in Brampton, Canada. Saraswati linked such incidents to a flawed mentality, stating, "If the mindset is getting polluted, the individual launches attack - be it terror, financial, or ideological." He highlighted the Indian Prime Minister's slogan, 'One Earth, One Family, One Future,' as a testament to unity amidst negativity.

India's government has strongly condemned the attack at the Hindu Sabha Temple, emphasizing the need for safety of Indian nationals in Canada. Canadian political figures, including opposition leader Pierre Poilievre and MP Chandra Arya, have denounced the violence, calling for action against the rising extremism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

