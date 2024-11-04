Swami Chidanand Saraswati Calls for Unity Amidst Attack on Canada Hindu Temple
Swami Chidanand Saraswati urged Indians abroad not to forget their roots in the wake of a Hindu temple attack in Canada by pro-Khalistani extremists. He blamed a 'polluted mindset' for such violence and emphasized global unity, calling on Canadian authorities to protect places of worship.
- Country:
- India
In a passionate appeal, Swami Chidanand Saraswati, President of Parmarth Niketan Ashram, called on Indians living abroad to maintain their connection to their homeland, following an attack on a Hindu temple in Canada. The assault, carried out by individuals carrying pro-Khalistani flags, has been attributed to a 'polluted mindset' by Saraswati.
The violence took place at the Hindu Sabha Mandir located on Gore Road in Brampton, Canada. Saraswati linked such incidents to a flawed mentality, stating, "If the mindset is getting polluted, the individual launches attack - be it terror, financial, or ideological." He highlighted the Indian Prime Minister's slogan, 'One Earth, One Family, One Future,' as a testament to unity amidst negativity.
India's government has strongly condemned the attack at the Hindu Sabha Temple, emphasizing the need for safety of Indian nationals in Canada. Canadian political figures, including opposition leader Pierre Poilievre and MP Chandra Arya, have denounced the violence, calling for action against the rising extremism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Unity in Protest: A Community Calls for Justice
Prabowo Subianto Ascends to Presidency, Pledges Self-Sufficiency and Unity
Brahmin Unity Conference Calls for Social Cohesion
Pravasi Bharatiya Divas 2024: Celebrating the Global Indian Community
RJD's Ultimatum in Jharkhand Assembly Polls: Demanding More Seats, Vowing Unity