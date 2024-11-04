Pakistan's Central Bank Slashes Rates to Boost Economy Amid Easing Inflation

Pakistan's central bank announced a significant reduction in its key policy rate by 250 basis points to 15%, marking the fourth consecutive cut since June as it attempts to rejuvenate a tepid economy amid easing inflation pressures.

According to a Reuters poll, the move was generally anticipated, following a sharp decline in inflation from nearly 40% in May 2023. The central bank's efforts, with a total reduction of 700 basis points in under five months, reflect a broader strategy to galvanize growth, with average inflation hovering around 8.7% this financial year.

While recent data points to further ease in inflation, with October recording 7.2%, future projections remain uncertain. Analysts warn of a potential uptick in 2025 due to anticipated hikes in electricity and gas prices, following a $7-billion IMF bailout, and new taxes scheduled for January 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)