Amid Controversies, Maharashtra Prepares for Pivotal Assembly Polls

Maharashtra gears up for assembly polls with 3,259 candidates having filed nominations for 288 constituencies. Major developments include Madhurima Raje Bhosale's sudden withdrawal from Kolhapur North's race, affecting dynamics. The election, witnessing significant political shifts, is scheduled for November 20, with vote counting on November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2024 10:01 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 10:01 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Maharashtra's legislative assembly elections are witnessing a series of pivotal moments as the state prepares for the November 20 polls. The Chief Election Officer reports that as of October 28, 4,426 nomination papers have been filed by 3,259 candidates vying for 288 seats. The counting of votes is set for November 23.

October 29 marked the deadline for nominations, with scrutiny and withdrawal phases concluding by November 4. A significant upset occurred when Madhurima Raje Malojiraje Bhosale retracted her bid for the Kolhapur North constituency, a strategic region previously held by Shiv Sena's Rajesh Vinayakrao Kshirsagar in 2014 and Congress in 2019. Following internal disputes, Congress is now represented by independent candidate Rajesh Latkat against Shiv Sena's contender.

With prominent players positioning for a win, the election landscape in Maharashtra is dynamically evolving. The recently enforced Model Code of Conduct has already seen over 1,600 complaint resolutions via the C-Vigil app. This election marks significant shifts within regional parties like Shiv Sena and NCP, promising a tightly contested race against traditional alliances such as the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition MVA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

