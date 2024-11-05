Left Menu

Explosion at TUPRAS Refinery: Drill Goes Awry

An explosion occurred at a TUPRAS oil refinery in Izmit, Turkey, during planned drills. The situation was swiftly brought under control with no casualties reported. The incident temporarily halted trading of TUPRAS shares on the Borsa Istanbul stock exchange pending further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 05-11-2024 17:32 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 17:32 IST
Explosion at TUPRAS Refinery: Drill Goes Awry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

An explosion took place at the TUPRAS oil refinery in Izmit, Turkey, as part of planned drills, according to statements from the local mayor. The incident was managed efficiently, and no casualties have been reported.

The fire was quickly contained by the refinery's emergency crews, necessitating no external assistance, said Mayor Tahir Buyukakin. Video footage showed smoke rising from the site, one of Turkey's largest refineries.

The cause of the explosion remains unclear. Following the incident, the Borsa Istanbul stock exchange temporarily halted trading of TUPRAS shares, awaiting a more detailed explanation from the company.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

Kyiv Under Siege: Drone Attacks Intensify

 Ukraine
2
Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

Starmer's Battle Against Channel Crossings: Doubling Down on Border Security

 United Kingdom
3
Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

Election Showdown: A Divided America Heads to the Polls

 Global
4
Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

Electric Sparks: China-France Dialogue on EV Tariffs

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024