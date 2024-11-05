Explosion at TUPRAS Refinery: Drill Goes Awry
An explosion took place at the TUPRAS oil refinery in Izmit, Turkey, as part of planned drills, according to statements from the local mayor. The incident was managed efficiently, and no casualties have been reported.
The fire was quickly contained by the refinery's emergency crews, necessitating no external assistance, said Mayor Tahir Buyukakin. Video footage showed smoke rising from the site, one of Turkey's largest refineries.
The cause of the explosion remains unclear. Following the incident, the Borsa Istanbul stock exchange temporarily halted trading of TUPRAS shares, awaiting a more detailed explanation from the company.
