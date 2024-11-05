Odisha Gears Up for Kharif Paddy Procurement: A Commitment to Farmers

The Odisha government is set to begin its kharif paddy procurement in 2024 from the third week of November, with Bargarh district taking the lead. This marks the first such initiative under the new BJP administration in the state this year.

Committed to their promises, the BJP government will purchase paddy at Rs 3,100 per quintal, supplemented by an extra input subsidy of Rs 800 per quintal above the central minimum support price, according to Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari. A meeting chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo finalized strategies to ensure a seamless procurement experience for farmers.

Officials will oversee the marketing process at the mandis to ensure efficiency and daily reporting to the government via a dedicated portal. District collectors are empowered to make protective decisions for farmers, with strict monitoring at border areas to prevent interstate paddy flow. The transport department will supervise paddy transfers to rice mills.

(With inputs from agencies.)