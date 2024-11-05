Parental Concerns: Social Media Addiction Among Urban Youth
A survey reveals that the majority of urban Indian parents believe their children are addicted to social media, OTT apps, and gaming platforms. Many have noticed behavioral changes such as aggression and lethargy. Parents call for mandatory parental consent for children under 18 using digital platforms.
A recent survey highlights growing concerns among urban Indian parents about their children's addiction to social media, OTT platforms, and online gaming. A significant number of parents have reported behavioral changes in their children, including increased aggression, impatience, and lethargy.
The study, conducted online by LocalCircles between August 16 and October 31, 2024, gathered over 70,000 responses. It indicates that 47 percent of children aged 9 to 17 spend at least three hours daily on digital activities, with 10 percent exceeding six hours.
In response to these findings, 66 percent of surveyed parents advocate for mandatory parental consent for minors on digital platforms, suggesting Aadhaar-based verification to ensure compliance. Parents are urging lawmakers to prioritize data protection laws addressing this issue.
