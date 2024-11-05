Waaree Renewable Technologies: Profits Soar Amid Higher Income
Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 53.51 crore for the September quarter, nearly three times the previous year's Rs 20.54 crore. The significant increase is attributed to a boost in total income, which rose to Rs 527.86 crore from Rs 150.93 crore.
In a remarkable financial performance, Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd has announced a nearly threefold increase in its consolidated net profit for the September quarter, amounting to Rs 53.51 crore. This significant rise is backed by increased revenues, underscoring the strong business momentum.
The company had previously reported a net profit of Rs 20.54 crore for the same quarter last year, highlighting consistent growth in its financial health. The recent earnings report was shared through an exchange filing on Tuesday.
Total income surged to an impressive Rs 527.86 crore, compared to Rs 150.93 crore in the previous year, reflecting robust operational efficiency and market demand for the company's offerings in the renewable energy sector.
