Nepal's Supreme Court Paves Way for Electricity Trade with India

Nepal's Supreme Court has dismissed a petition challenging a power export deal with India, allowing the agreement to continue. The petition was filed by former CIAA chief Surya Nath Upadhyaya, who argued the deal needed parliamentary approval. The agreement outlines exporting 10,000 MW to India over ten years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 05-11-2024 22:07 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 22:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Nepal

Nepal's Supreme Court has dismissed a writ petition that sought to annul an agreement with India concerning the export of electricity. This decision clears the path for sustained electricity trade between the two countries, marking a significant milestone in their bilateral relations.

The petition was brought forward by Surya Nath Upadhyaya, the former chief of the Commission for Investigation of Abuse of Authority (CIAA), who contested the legality of exporting 10,000 MW of electricity to India over the next decade without parliamentary approval.

Despite Upadhyaya's claims that the arrangement touches upon hydropower export and natural resources management, the bench comprising Chief Justice Prakash Man Singh Raut, Justices Sapana Malla, and Mahesh Sharma Paudel dismissed the case. Full details of the court's verdict are yet to be released, according to Supreme Court spokesperson Achyut Kuikel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

