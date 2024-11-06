Delhi Chokes Under Persistent Smog Post-Diwali
Delhi's air quality has remained 'very poor' for six days after Diwali, with AQI levels raising health concerns. Toxic foam pollutes the Yamuna as pollution escalates. The Supreme Court questions the implementation of a firecracker ban, citing non-compliance and increased pollution levels during the festival.
For six consecutive days following Diwali, Delhi has grappled with 'very poor' air quality, as a lingering layer of smog blankets the city. According to the Central Pollution Control Board, the Air Quality Index (AQI) registered at 358 this morning, reflecting a hazardous environment.
Specific areas like Alipur reported an AQI of 372, Bawana at 412, and Mundka peaking at 419, marking severe health concerns across the capital. The pollution has also manifested in thick toxic foam on the Yamuna River in Kalindi Kunj.
The Supreme Court has criticized the city's enforcement of the firecracker ban aimed at reducing pollution. Justices demanded accountability from the Delhi government on the failure to implement these measures effectively during Diwali, urging immediate action to prevent a repeat in the future.
