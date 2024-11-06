Karnataka BJP Demands CBI Probe into MUDA Scam Amidst Political Turmoil

The Karnataka BJP has cast aspersions on the state police's handling of the MUDA scam investigation, voicing demands for a CBI probe. Party spokesperson Prakash Sesharaghavachar expressed these concerns, disclosing that an application for a CBI investigation has been filed in the High Court, hoping for a favorable ruling.

The MUDA scam, alleged to involve Rs 5000 crore, has prompted doubts over the state police's investigation. Sesharaghavachar highlighted that following a Special Court's order, the Chief Minister's wife, Parvathi, came under scrutiny by the Lokayukta. A notice has now been issued to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for a Lokayukta inquiry.

The investigation deepens as the Enforcement Directorate launched searches linked to the MUDA money laundering case across multiple locations. The agency has filed a case implicating Siddaramaiah and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. As political pressure mounts, Siddaramaiah has denied the allegations, attributing them to political persecution.

