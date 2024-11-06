Karnataka BJP Demands CBI Probe into MUDA Scam Amidst Political Turmoil
The Karnataka BJP has raised doubts about the state police's investigation into the MUDA scam and is calling for a CBI intervention. Allegations involve the allocation of land worth Rs 5000 crore to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's family, leading to intensified political tensions and legal challenges.
The Karnataka BJP has cast aspersions on the state police's handling of the MUDA scam investigation, voicing demands for a CBI probe. Party spokesperson Prakash Sesharaghavachar expressed these concerns, disclosing that an application for a CBI investigation has been filed in the High Court, hoping for a favorable ruling.
The MUDA scam, alleged to involve Rs 5000 crore, has prompted doubts over the state police's investigation. Sesharaghavachar highlighted that following a Special Court's order, the Chief Minister's wife, Parvathi, came under scrutiny by the Lokayukta. A notice has now been issued to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for a Lokayukta inquiry.
The investigation deepens as the Enforcement Directorate launched searches linked to the MUDA money laundering case across multiple locations. The agency has filed a case implicating Siddaramaiah and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. As political pressure mounts, Siddaramaiah has denied the allegations, attributing them to political persecution.
