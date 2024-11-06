Left Menu

First Fog of the Season Hits Ambala Amid Rising Air Pollution

Ambala experienced its first fog of the season, causing visibility issues and respiratory problems among residents due to pollution. The late-arriving fog mixed with contaminants, exacerbating health concerns. Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remained poor, and the Supreme Court addressed pollution and firecracker bans post-Diwali.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 10:21 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 10:21 IST
First Fog of the Season Hits Ambala Amid Rising Air Pollution
Visual from Ambala city (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Ambala woke up to its first fog of the season on Wednesday, bringing with it a slew of health and visibility concerns for the city's residents. The delayed fog incident saw a reduction in visibility, causing traffic slowdowns, while citizens reported difficulty breathing and an unpleasant odor accompanying the atmospheric haze.

Pankaj Dhiman, a local who ventured out for his usual morning walk, expressed concerns over the fog's delayed arrival and its unwelcome smell. Another walker, Vinod Giri, noted that the fog, combined with smoke and pollution, led to respiratory issues like cough and sore throat among the populace.

Schoolchildren, including Manveer, echoed these sentiments, highlighting the breathing difficulties and sore throats faced during their morning commutes. As winter envelops Haryana, Ambala's morning fog has exacerbated existing pollution issues, mirroring the 'very poor' air quality in Delhi, where smog lingers post-Diwali.

Adding to the environmental woes, toxic foam was observed in the Yamuna River at Kalindi Kunj, reflecting high pollution levels. In light of the degraded air quality, the Supreme Court criticized the Delhi government for overlooking firecracker bans during Diwali, urging stricter measures to prevent similar occurrences next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

