Agatha Sangma Takes Helm at Meghalaya Child Rights Commission

Former Tura MP Agatha Sangma has assumed the position of chairperson for the Meghalaya State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, as announced by officials on Wednesday. The appointment was made by the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance 2.0 government, led by the National People's Party, on September 6.

Shortly after assuming her new role, Agatha, who is also the sibling of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, met with Social Welfare Minister Paul Lyngdoh at his office and engaged with the commission's entire team, as reported by PTI. Her delay in assuming the position was due to health issues.

Agatha expressed her enthusiasm for the role and her commitment to advancing child welfare and safety initiatives. She emphasized the importance of community collaboration to create safer environments for children.

(With inputs from agencies.)