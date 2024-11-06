XTransfer Revolutionizes B2B Payments at Singapore Fintech Festival

XTransfer, the world's leading B2B cross-border trade payment platform, made its debut at the Singapore Fintech Festival 2024, showcasing its innovative solutions for SMEs. Attended by over 60,000 people, the event served as a platform for XTransfer to further its expansion in Southeast Asia.

Founder and CEO, Bill Deng, emphasized the importance of their participation, marking a vital step in their growth strategy. XTransfer aims to strengthen ties with international financial institutions and explore collaboration opportunities.

Achievements in ASEAN include a significant milestone in Thailand, and in-principle approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore for a Major Payment Institution License. These developments position XTransfer to enhance financial services between SMEs in China and Singapore, ensuring seamless cross-border transactions.

