XTransfer Revolutionizes B2B Payments at Singapore Fintech Festival

XTransfer, a leading B2B cross-border trade payment platform in China, participated in the Singapore Fintech Festival 2024. With significant milestones achieved in ASEAN, the company aims to exchange financial technology insights and showcase innovative payment solutions, particularly for SMEs. XTransfer is set to further enhance trade facilitation in the region.

Updated: 06-11-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 17:29 IST
  • Singapore

XTransfer, the world's leading B2B cross-border trade payment platform, made its debut at the Singapore Fintech Festival 2024, showcasing its innovative solutions for SMEs. Attended by over 60,000 people, the event served as a platform for XTransfer to further its expansion in Southeast Asia.

Founder and CEO, Bill Deng, emphasized the importance of their participation, marking a vital step in their growth strategy. XTransfer aims to strengthen ties with international financial institutions and explore collaboration opportunities.

Achievements in ASEAN include a significant milestone in Thailand, and in-principle approval from the Monetary Authority of Singapore for a Major Payment Institution License. These developments position XTransfer to enhance financial services between SMEs in China and Singapore, ensuring seamless cross-border transactions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

