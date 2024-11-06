Left Menu

Tragic Collision in Hardoi: PM Modi Announces Relief Measures

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured following a deadly road accident in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh. Ten people, including six women, died, while four were injured. The incident has been described as 'heart-wrenching' by the PM.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2024 18:24 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 18:24 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (FilePhoto/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a tragic road accident in Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced significant relief measures to assist the victims' families. An ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh will be made to the families of each deceased individual and Rs 50,000 to those injured, from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

The collision, described as 'heart-wrenching' by the Prime Minister, occurred between an auto and a truck, resulting in the loss of ten lives, including six women. Four other individuals sustained injuries but are reportedly out of danger. The local administration is actively providing aid to the victims under the state's supervision.

Hardoi's Superintendent of Police, Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, confirmed the fatalities and stated that the injured have been hospitalized for further treatment. The situation is being closely monitored, and further updates are awaited as investigations continue. The Prime Minister expressed profound grief over the incident, wishing a speedy recovery for all those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

