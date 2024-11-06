Haryana Gov't Ensures DAP Supply for Rabi Season Amid Claims of Shortage
The Haryana government is taking proactive measures to ensure an adequate supply of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) for the Rabi season. Despite opposition claims of shortages, state officials insist that farmers will have uninterrupted access to the necessary fertiliser to meet the demands of wheat and other crops.
The Haryana government has announced thorough preparations to ensure a sufficient supply of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) fertiliser during the Rabi season, according to Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana. He emphasized that all agricultural lands will be adequately sown, as uninterrupted supply of DAP is planned.
The state has arranged for a delivery of 46,495 metric tonnes of DAP between November 3 and November 11, to meet the seasonal demand for this crucial fertiliser. Opposition leaders, however, have alleged a lack of adequate provision for farmers in the state. Protests led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha in Kurukshetra highlighted issues including DAP shortages, paddy procurement delays, and challenges related to stubble burning.
Minister Rana reassured that 70 percent of the DAP demand for the season has already been fulfilled, with continuous distribution in place to maintain balance in the supply chain. He urged farmers to buy only the required amount of DAP to avoid supply imbalances.
