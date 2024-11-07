Fire at Bhugaon Steel: 16 Workers Injured, Investigation Underway

A fire incident at Bhugaon Steel Company in Wardha district on Wednesday resulted in injuries to 16 workers, one of whom is reported to be in critical condition. All the injured have been admitted to the hospital, officials said.

Upon receiving information about the fire, the local administration acted promptly and succeeded in bringing the blaze under control. '16 workers were injured after a fire broke out at Bhugaon Steel Company. All the injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment, and one remains in critical condition,' said Wardha Collector Rahul Kardile.

Authorities have launched an inquiry to determine the cause of the fire, with further investigation underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)