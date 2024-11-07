Delhi Police Files FIR Against AAP MLA for Alleged Assault During MCD Raid
Delhi Police registered an FIR against AAP MLA Jai Bhagwan Upkar for allegedly assaulting an MCD official during a raid in Shahbad Dairy. The incident occurred during the inspection of illegal slaughterhouses, leading to a scuffle with the MCD employee and further escalating tensions.
The Delhi Police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) Jai Bhagwan Upkar, accusing him of assaulting a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) official.
This incident reportedly took place during a raid targeting illegal slaughterhouses in the Shahbad Dairy locality, conducted by MCD official Sunil Kumar Ranga and his team. Upkar is alleged to have engaged in a scuffle and misbehaved with the MCD employees.
The FIR also names former councillor Shraddhanan and includes sections from the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act, 1960. As the investigation progresses, tensions continue to rise following the demand of a compensation fee by MCD from a shop owner, which reportedly escalated the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
