Key Security Dialogues: Indian Coast Guard Chief Meets Top Army & Navy Leaders

The Indian Coast Guard Chief, Director General S Paramesh, held significant meetings with Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi. Discussions focused on national security, cooperation, technological advancements, and capacity building. Paramesh also briefed President Droupadi Murmu and emphasized inclusive growth for ICG.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 09:54 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 09:54 IST
Coast Guard Chief S Paramesh with Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi. (Photo: India Coast Guard). Image Credit: ANI
In an effort to bolster India's national security framework, Indian Coast Guard Chief Director General S Paramesh convened with pivotal military leaders recently. Meetings with Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi centered on cooperation between the armed forces, modernization efforts, and tackling contemporary challenges in maritime security.

The dialogues underscored the need for advancing technological capabilities to effectively counter asymmetric threats. Paramesh's meeting with General Dwivedi particularly highlighted the Indian Coast Guard's (ICG) preparedness and capacity building initiatives as critical elements of India's security apparatus.

Furthering these discussions, Paramesh met with President Droupadi Murmu to discuss the ICG's role in maritime law enforcement and national security, reinforcing the commitment to operational readiness. The appointment of retired Additional Director General VD Chafekar as Executive Director of ReCAAP ISC aligns with India's strategic vision for regional maritime cooperation and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

