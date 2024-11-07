HMEL Triumphs at Asian Oil & Gas Awards with Double Wins

In a significant achievement, HMEL (HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited) emerged as a top winner at the prestigious Asian Oil & Gas Awards 2024, held in Singapore. The company garnered accolades for its distinguished contributions to workplace safety and pioneering technological advancements in India's petrochemical and refining sector.

HMEL's Health and Safety Initiative of the Year award recognized their innovative approach with the Loss Prevention Indicators and Potential Hurt Level Initiative. This program enhances safety across multiple contractors by addressing complex safety data, which has contributed to incident prevention and proactive safety improvements during the commissioning of its US$3 billion petrochemical plant.

In parallel, HMEL's Innovative Technology Initiative was lauded for its Alternative Advanced Oxidation Technology (Alt-WAO), which effectively removes harmful sulfide from refinery waste. These accomplishments are a testament to HMEL's dedication to fostering a safe, sustainable, and technologically advanced future within the oil and gas industry.

