Left Menu

Thrill Seekers Alert: Ujjain's Fourth Skydiving Festival Takes Flight!

Madhya Pradesh is hosting the fourth Skydiving Festival in Ujjain from November 9 to February 9. Adventure seekers can experience thrilling jumps from 10,000 feet at Datana Airstrip. Organized by Sky-High India and featuring the modified CESSNA 182P aircraft, this event promises safety and excitement for over 1,000 participants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 10:40 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 10:40 IST
Thrill Seekers Alert: Ujjain's Fourth Skydiving Festival Takes Flight!
State Minister (Independent Charge) Dharmendra Singh Lodhi addressing the media (Photo/DPR) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh Department of Culture, Tourism and Religious Trusts and Endowment has announced the fourth Skydiving Festival in Ujjain district, set to run from November 9 through February 9. Adventure enthusiasts can enjoy breathtaking views of the city of Mahakal from an altitude of 10,000 feet.

State Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi assured that the festival, organized by an experienced team with high safety standards, will be a secure and thrilling event. Shiv Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary of the Department, highlighted the enthusiasm from previous festivals as a driving force for this edition. Participants will have exclusive access to skydiving at Datana Airstrip from 8 am to 5 pm, with bookings available at www.skyhighindia.com.

The event will feature the New CESSNA 182P, a specialized skydiving aircraft accommodating six people, including two skydivers per jump with instructors. Over 1,000 participants are anticipated. Sky-high India, certified by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and United States Parachute Association, will supervise all activities, ensuring a safe adrenaline-filled experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024