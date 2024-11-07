Thrill Seekers Alert: Ujjain's Fourth Skydiving Festival Takes Flight!

The Madhya Pradesh Department of Culture, Tourism and Religious Trusts and Endowment has announced the fourth Skydiving Festival in Ujjain district, set to run from November 9 through February 9. Adventure enthusiasts can enjoy breathtaking views of the city of Mahakal from an altitude of 10,000 feet.

State Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi assured that the festival, organized by an experienced team with high safety standards, will be a secure and thrilling event. Shiv Shekhar Shukla, Principal Secretary of the Department, highlighted the enthusiasm from previous festivals as a driving force for this edition. Participants will have exclusive access to skydiving at Datana Airstrip from 8 am to 5 pm, with bookings available at www.skyhighindia.com.

The event will feature the New CESSNA 182P, a specialized skydiving aircraft accommodating six people, including two skydivers per jump with instructors. Over 1,000 participants are anticipated. Sky-high India, certified by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and United States Parachute Association, will supervise all activities, ensuring a safe adrenaline-filled experience.

