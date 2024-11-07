Left Menu

Police Crack Down on Misconduct: Bobby Panwar's Actions Under Scrutiny

Bobby Panwar, head of the Unemployed Association, and his aides are facing legal action after misbehaving with IAS officer R Meenakshi Sundaram. Dehradun police registered an FIR following threats and assault at the state secretariat. Authorities assure strict measures against Panwar's misconduct.

  • Country:
  • India

In a startling incident, Bobby Panwar, president of the Unemployed Association, and his two companions allegedly created a tumultuous scene involving IAS officer R Meenakshi Sundaram, Secretary Housing in Uttarakhand. The deplorable act took place at Sundaram's office in the state secretariat.

Dehradun's Kotwali Police swiftly responded by registering a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), including those pertaining to assault and issuing threats. The legal framework now seeks to address the severe implications of Panwar's actions.

A public statement from Uttarakhand's DGP Abhinav Kumar announced rigorous measures would be enforced against Panwar and his aides for their aggressive behavior and threats. The complaint from Sundaram's private secretary underlined the physical threats and violence directed towards government staff, calling for immediate investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

