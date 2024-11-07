Left Menu

Greenzo Energy Secures Landmark Solar Project in Nepal

Greenzo Energy has secured a significant Rs 500 crore order to develop a 120 MW ground-mounted solar project in Nepal. Scheduled for completion by 2025, the project aims to advance Nepal's renewable energy goals and enhance grid stability, creating over 500 jobs in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 12:39 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 12:39 IST
Greenzo Energy has announced a pivotal Rs 500 crore contract to establish a 120 MW solar project in Nepal, marking a significant stride in South Asian renewable infrastructure.

The project, aimed at boosting Nepal's clean energy ambitions, will be developed progressively and is set to conclude by 2025. It includes a ground-mounted solar infrastructure linked directly to the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) grid via an advanced high-tension transmission line.

Greenzo's commitment to this initiative not only aligns with Nepal's environmental objectives but also positions India as a leader in renewable energy. The project promises to deliver sustainable energy flow and generate over 500 regional jobs, reinforcing Greenzo's reputation as a reliable EPC partner.

(With inputs from agencies.)

