Greenzo Energy Secures Landmark Solar Project in Nepal

Greenzo Energy has announced a pivotal Rs 500 crore contract to establish a 120 MW solar project in Nepal, marking a significant stride in South Asian renewable infrastructure.

The project, aimed at boosting Nepal's clean energy ambitions, will be developed progressively and is set to conclude by 2025. It includes a ground-mounted solar infrastructure linked directly to the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) grid via an advanced high-tension transmission line.

Greenzo's commitment to this initiative not only aligns with Nepal's environmental objectives but also positions India as a leader in renewable energy. The project promises to deliver sustainable energy flow and generate over 500 regional jobs, reinforcing Greenzo's reputation as a reliable EPC partner.

(With inputs from agencies.)