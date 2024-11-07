Greenzo Energy Secures Landmark Solar Project in Nepal
Greenzo Energy has secured a significant Rs 500 crore order to develop a 120 MW ground-mounted solar project in Nepal. Scheduled for completion by 2025, the project aims to advance Nepal's renewable energy goals and enhance grid stability, creating over 500 jobs in the region.
- Country:
- India
Greenzo Energy has announced a pivotal Rs 500 crore contract to establish a 120 MW solar project in Nepal, marking a significant stride in South Asian renewable infrastructure.
The project, aimed at boosting Nepal's clean energy ambitions, will be developed progressively and is set to conclude by 2025. It includes a ground-mounted solar infrastructure linked directly to the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) grid via an advanced high-tension transmission line.
Greenzo's commitment to this initiative not only aligns with Nepal's environmental objectives but also positions India as a leader in renewable energy. The project promises to deliver sustainable energy flow and generate over 500 regional jobs, reinforcing Greenzo's reputation as a reliable EPC partner.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
NLC India Enters Pacts for Clean Energy Ventures in Rajasthan
Revival of Copper Mines: Fueling Clean Energy and AI Demand
Copper Comeback: Abandoned Mines Revitalize the Clean Energy Shift
Market Turmoil as Trump's Win Shakes European Clean Energy
Trump's Victory Sends Shockwaves through European Clean Energy Market