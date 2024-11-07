Exxon Mobil Sets Sights on Mozambique LNG by 2030

Exxon Mobil is progressing towards its goal of initiating liquefied natural gas (LNG) production from its Mozambique project by 2030, a company executive announced recently.

The project, which is a partnership involving Eni and China's CNPC, will be led by the U.S. energy giant in developing the onshore facilities in northern Mozambique. Frank Kretschmer, general manager at Exxon's Mozambique unit, shared this timeline during an energy conference in Cape Town.

A final investment decision on the Rovuma LNG project is anticipated in early 2026, with the project's current estimated cost standing at approximately $30 billion.

