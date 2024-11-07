Left Menu

UAE's Ambitious Climate Pledge Amidst Rising Oil Production

The United Arab Emirates has pledged to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions by 47% by 2035 compared to 2019 levels, as part of its new climate plan. However, criticisms arise regarding the simultaneous increase in fossil fuel production, casting doubts on the credibility of its climate commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 15:46 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 15:42 IST
Image Credit:

The United Arab Emirates announced a significant move to cut planet-warming emissions by 47% by 2035, based on 2019 levels. This comes as part of its updated Nationally Determined Contributions, released just before the United Nations COP29 climate summit in Azerbaijan.

As one of the globe's top oil producers, the UAE has become the first major emitter to present its updated climate strategy ahead of the 2025 deadline. This plan delves into transitioning away from fossil fuels, heralding civil nuclear energy, expanded solar capacity, and waste-to-energy tech as integral components.

Despite its green commitment, the UAE plans to boost fossil fuel production by 2030, raising questions about its climate pledge's authenticity. Climate advocacy groups have criticized the approach, labeling it as potential greenwashing without stringent measures to prevent inflated accounting and addressing exported emissions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

