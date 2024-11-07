Left Menu

Emami Ltd: Soaring Profits Amid Expanding Global Ventures

FMCG giant Emami Ltd reported a significant 19% year-on-year increase in net profit for Q2 2024, totaling Rs 213 crore. With strategic cost management improving gross margins to 70.7%, the company saw consistent growth in both domestic and international markets, despite challenges such as inflation and political unrest.

07-11-2024
Emami Ltd, a leading name in the FMCG sector, has announced a substantial 19% increase in its net profit for the second quarter of 2024, reaching Rs 213 crore. This growth is attributed to enhanced margins and steady performance in both domestic and international markets.

The company's revenue from operations during this period rose by 3% to Rs 891 crore, with domestic revenue climbing by 2.6% and international business up by 6%, excluding a notable 12% growth outside of Bangladesh. The gross margins improved by 60 basis points to 70.7%, highlighting strategic cost management.

Emami’s EBITDA climbed by 7% to Rs 250 crore, with margins increasing by 110 basis points to 28.1%. The company increased its stake in Helios Lifestyle to 98.3%, bolstering its men's grooming sector. Despite challenges such as high food inflation and international political unrest, Emami launched 11 new products and maintained a robust innovation pipeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

