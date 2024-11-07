Left Menu

RBI Deputy Governor Challenges ESMA Overreach

RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar criticized the European Securities and Markets Authority for its extraterritorial demands to audit the Clearing Corporation of India, asserting India's regulatory sovereignty. He also spoke on handling exchange rate volatility and the growth of digital payments like UPI, mentioning efforts to combat financial fraud with AI systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 19:11 IST
RBI Deputy Governor Challenges ESMA Overreach
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar has criticized the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) for its 'extra jurisdictional' demand to audit the Clearing Corporation of India (CCIL). Speaking at the annual BFSI event by Business Standard, Sankar emphasized that India will not compromise its regulatory sovereignty, despite past attempts at an accommodative stance.

Addressing related issues, Sankar expressed confidence in India's ability to manage currency market volatility, especially following any global political changes. He discussed the progress and impact of UPI digital payments, noting the potential decrease in currency circulation with its rise, and highlighted ongoing AI-centric efforts to curb financial fraud.

Sankar reiterated the cautious approach toward the rollout of central bank digital currency, preferring to continue with pilot programs for the time being. The speech reflects India's regulatory stand and adaptation to evolving financial landscapes while maintaining national policy integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024