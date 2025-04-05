Left Menu

VP Dhankar Stresses Balanced AI Regulation at 'AI on Trial' Book Launch

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar highlighted the critical need for balancing AI regulation with innovation at the book release of 'AI on Trial.' Advocating for a transparent, global framework, he warned against the risks of AI, urging a sector-specific approach to ensure public safety, legal clarity, and ethical use.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-04-2025 10:29 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 10:29 IST
VP Dhankar Stresses Balanced AI Regulation at 'AI on Trial' Book Launch
Vice-President, Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During the launch of 'AI on Trial,' Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the importance of finding the right balance between regulating artificial intelligence and fostering innovation for societal good. Speaking at the Vice-President's Enclave, Dhankhar cautioned against both overregulation and underregulation in the fast-evolving field of AI.

Dhankhar warned that AI's unchecked growth could lead to digital dystopia unless a well-designed, transparent regulatory framework is put in place. He called for the establishment of a National AI Authority to oversee AI applications across sectors, ensuring that innovations serve humanity rather than compromising public safety and legal norms.

The Vice President also underscored the need for enforceable rights to protect citizens from AI's hazards, urging global collaboration to create a unified set of standards and rules. He highlighted significant challenges AI presents to legal systems, advocating for evolving jurisprudence to uphold justice in the face of AI's increasing role.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New featureless AI tool secures IoT devices in real-time

LEDs, IoT, and AI revolutionize indoor agriculture with efficiency and sustainability

AI disruption zones identified: Study flags education, energy and fintech as high-risk sectors

AI-driven diet app reshapes microbiota and cuts belly fat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025