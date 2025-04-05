VP Dhankar Stresses Balanced AI Regulation at 'AI on Trial' Book Launch

During the launch of 'AI on Trial,' Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasized the importance of finding the right balance between regulating artificial intelligence and fostering innovation for societal good. Speaking at the Vice-President's Enclave, Dhankhar cautioned against both overregulation and underregulation in the fast-evolving field of AI.

Dhankhar warned that AI's unchecked growth could lead to digital dystopia unless a well-designed, transparent regulatory framework is put in place. He called for the establishment of a National AI Authority to oversee AI applications across sectors, ensuring that innovations serve humanity rather than compromising public safety and legal norms.

The Vice President also underscored the need for enforceable rights to protect citizens from AI's hazards, urging global collaboration to create a unified set of standards and rules. He highlighted significant challenges AI presents to legal systems, advocating for evolving jurisprudence to uphold justice in the face of AI's increasing role.

(With inputs from agencies.)