Left Menu

SEBI Proposes Revamp of 'Skin in the Game' Rules for AMC Employees

SEBI has introduced proposals to modify the 'skin in the game' rules for mutual fund employees. The plan suggests altering investment percentages based on salary brackets and excluding non-cash components like ESOPs, to ease compliance. The aim is to provide flexibility while addressing challenges for specific employee roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 20:12 IST
SEBI Proposes Revamp of 'Skin in the Game' Rules for AMC Employees
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to modernize compliance for mutual funds, SEBI has proposed significant revisions to its 'skin in the game' policies. The guidelines, tailored for mutual fund employees, are set to introduce investment percentages determined by salary slabs, while excluding non-cash benefits such as ESOPs.

The proposals address challenges faced by employees earning lower salaries and those in operational positions. Currently, key mutual fund employees are mandated to invest 20% of their annual salary in the funds they manage, with this amount locked for a three-year period. SEBI's new strategy seeks to ease this burden.

Public comments on SEBI's proposed adjustments are invited until November 21. This regulatory shift aims to offer a strategic balance between compliance and flexibility, potentially impacting asset management companies across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024