Power Struggles: Naidu Blasts YSRCP Government's Energy Policies

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu accused the YSRCP government of damaging the power sector, resulting in a Rs 1.26 lakh crore debt. He highlighted canceled projects and escalated costs, pledging no rate hikes. Naidu inaugurated a new power substation and laid groundwork for future projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Andhrapradesh | Updated: 07-11-2024 20:27 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 20:27 IST
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has launched severe criticism against the previous YSRCP government, accusing it of 'devastating' the state's power sector. He claimed that the mismanagement under the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy-led administration has left the electricity department deep in debt of Rs 1.26 lakh crore.

Addressing a public meeting in Thallayapalem, Naidu alleged that the current government canceled crucial solar and wind power projects, marred by unnecessary payments totaling Rs 9,000 crore. He blamed them for successive power rate hikes that have burdened consumers with Rs 32,000 crore between 2019 and 2024.

Naidu further criticized the YSRCP for excessive payments for unused wind power and unfulfilled contracts. Promising no power rate hikes for five years, Naidu inaugurated a gas-insulated substation, with five more virtual inaugurations and laid foundations for additional projects totaling billions in investment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

