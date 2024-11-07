Left Menu

Devastation in Zaporizhzhia: Civilian Lives Upended by Russian Bombing

A Russian guided bomb attack on Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, has resulted in the death of four individuals and wounded 33. Among the injured are children, and significant damage was inflicted on civilian infrastructure. Rescue operations are ongoing as more people could be trapped under debris.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 22:08 IST
Devastation in Zaporizhzhia: Civilian Lives Upended by Russian Bombing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia was struck by a Russian guided bomb attack on Thursday, resulting in the deaths of four people and injuring 33, according to local officials.

The attack also inflicted severe damage on homes and an oncology center, with distressing images revealing shattered windows and damaged facades. Regional governor Ivan Fedorov confirmed on the Telegram messaging app that a four-month-old girl and two young boys were among the wounded. Two individuals remain in critical condition.

Russia reportedly launched six bombs, all targeting civilian infrastructures, including residential buildings. A rescue operation is currently underway, with officials fearing more victims may be trapped beneath the rubble. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the strikes, emphasizing the increasing frequency of attacks in the region this October, as the humanitarian crisis deepens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Business Entry to Insolvency: Portugal’s Roadmap for Economic Resilience

Navigating Product and Labor Market Regulations for Economic Stability and Growth

Efficient Agriculture Surveys: Machine Learning’s Role in Accurate Yield Estimations

Addressing Post-Pandemic Education Inequities: Key Findings on Learning Poverty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024