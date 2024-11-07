Devastation in Zaporizhzhia: Civilian Lives Upended by Russian Bombing

The southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia was struck by a Russian guided bomb attack on Thursday, resulting in the deaths of four people and injuring 33, according to local officials.

The attack also inflicted severe damage on homes and an oncology center, with distressing images revealing shattered windows and damaged facades. Regional governor Ivan Fedorov confirmed on the Telegram messaging app that a four-month-old girl and two young boys were among the wounded. Two individuals remain in critical condition.

Russia reportedly launched six bombs, all targeting civilian infrastructures, including residential buildings. A rescue operation is currently underway, with officials fearing more victims may be trapped beneath the rubble. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the strikes, emphasizing the increasing frequency of attacks in the region this October, as the humanitarian crisis deepens.

(With inputs from agencies.)