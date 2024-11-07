Left Menu

IAS Association Advocates for Officer Safety with CM Dhami

In a meeting with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the IAS Association urged action over a senior officer's mistreatment and called for improved safety measures for government officials. Prominent secretaries attended the meeting where Dhami assured that their concerns would be addressed seriously.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 23:09 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 23:09 IST
IAS association meets, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The IAS Association on Thursday met with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at his residence, pushing for legal action following an incident involving the mistreatment of Senior Secretary Meenakshi Sundaram in the Secretariat the previous day, according to an official statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The association emphasized the need for a secure working environment within the government and highlighted the importance of safeguarding ground-level officers and secretariat employees. In response, Chief Minister Dhami called for adherence to rules and effective work for the state's populace, assuring that the association's demands would be seriously considered.

Present at the meeting were notable figures including Principal Secretary RK Sudhanshu, Secretary Dilip Jawalkar, and Secretary Shailesh Bagauli, alongside other secretaries. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

