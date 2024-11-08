Bangladeshi Nationals Detained at Indian Railway Station Amidst Cross-Border Trespass Investigation

Six Bangladeshi nationals were apprehended at Jirania Railway Station after reportedly entering India without documentation. Among them were three men and three members of the third gender. According to the Government Railway Police, they were caught trying to board a train to travel deeper into India.

The operation was conducted by a collaborative force comprising the Agartala Government Railway Police (GRP), Border Security Force (BSF), and Railway Protection Force (RPF). Following their apprehension, the individuals were taken to the Agartala GRP station, where they are being thoroughly interrogated. Authorities believe more individuals may be linked to this incident, and further arrests are anticipated.

Those detained have been identified as Ekhlas Mia (24), Rubayet Hossain aka Simi (20), Zakira aka Mona (22), Zakaraiya (19), Tanvir Ahmed (20), and Mohammad Mominul Haque (54). Earlier, two other Bangladeshi citizens were intercepted at Agartala Railway Station. They were planning to travel to other Indian states. All detainees are set to appear in court on November 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)