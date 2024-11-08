Left Menu

China's Strategic Shift in Response to a Possible Trump Return

With Trump possibly returning to power, China is re-strategizing its approach by deepening international ties and enhancing tech self-reliance. While preparing for potential tariffs, China is focusing on diplomacy, aiming to exploit U.S.-allied rifts. This move underscores a shift from China's previous aggressive stance during Trump's first presidency.

Updated: 08-11-2024 11:38 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 11:38 IST
China is recalibrating its strategy as Donald Trump potentially re-enters the Oval Office, emphasizing diplomacy, self-reliance in technology, and strategic alliances to navigate upcoming challenges.

Experts highlight that Beijing's approach contrasts its previous hardline response, focusing instead on exploiting U.S.-allied tensions and seeking early negotiations to mitigate trade impacts.

The shift marks a noticeable change in China-U.S. relations dynamics, with China aiming to cushion its economy against Trump's proposed tariffs and navigate the intricate landscape of global trade and technological rivalry.

