China's Strategic Shift in Response to a Possible Trump Return

China is recalibrating its strategy as Donald Trump potentially re-enters the Oval Office, emphasizing diplomacy, self-reliance in technology, and strategic alliances to navigate upcoming challenges.

Experts highlight that Beijing's approach contrasts its previous hardline response, focusing instead on exploiting U.S.-allied tensions and seeking early negotiations to mitigate trade impacts.

The shift marks a noticeable change in China-U.S. relations dynamics, with China aiming to cushion its economy against Trump's proposed tariffs and navigate the intricate landscape of global trade and technological rivalry.

(With inputs from agencies.)